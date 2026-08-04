UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key, Results Delay Raises Concerns For Candidates

The delay in updates regarding the provisional answer key and results for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination has sparked concerns among aspirants, who say the absence of official communication has created uncertainty over admissions and recruitment timelines. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released any updates on the provisional answer key and results with thousands of candidates awaiting updates more than a month after the test concluded.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30 across 87 subjects.

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Candidates Await Answer Key

Unlike previous examination cycles, the NTA has not yet released the provisional answer key, candidates' response sheets or question papers. Aspirants have urged the agency to publish the answer key first so they can verify their responses, estimate their scores and raise objections before the final result is declared.

Students have also expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the NTA, saying the prolonged silence has increased anxiety, particularly for those planning admissions or preparing for upcoming competitive examinations.

Delay Longer Than Previous Cycles

The current delay is longer than in recent UGC-NET sessions. For the June 2025 cycle, held between June 25 and June 29, the provisional answer key was released on July 5. Similarly, for the December 2025-January 2026 session, conducted between December 31 and January 7, answer keys were published on January 14.

Adding to the pressure, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) on July 30 demanded the immediate release of the provisional answer keys, a clear objection schedule and greater transparency in the NTA's examination process, as per Hindustan Times.

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The examination determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor recruitment and PhD admissions in universities and higher education institutions across the country.

Once declared, candidates will be able to access their answer keys, scorecards and results through the official UGC-NET website.

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