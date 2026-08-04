D Y Patil Passes Away; Educationist And Former Bihar, Tripura, And West Bengal Governor Dies In Kolhapur

Educationist and former governor D Y Patil passed away in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Tuesday at the age of 90.

Patil served as Governor of Tripura from 2009 to 2013, Governor of Bihar from 2013 to 2014, and briefly held additional charge as Governor of West Bengal in 2014.

A recipient of the Padma Shri in 1991, he was widely known as the founder of the D Y Patil Group, which runs over 150 educational institutions, including deemed universities in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur.

Born on October 22, 1935, in Kolhapur, Patil began his political career as a Maharashtra MLA before moving into education and philanthropy. He later joined the Nationalist Congress Party in 2018, having earlier been associated with the Congress.

Details of the funeral are awaited. Tributes have been pouring in from political and educational circles across Maharashtra.

Congress leader Dr Nitin Raut wrote on X that education had lost "a visionary architect," adding that Patil's death was "a huge loss to education, social service and public life" and that his work would "continue to inspire many generations."

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also condoled Patil's death, describing him as "an eminent educationist, former Governor of Tripura and Bihar" and "a visionary institution builder, philanthropist and respected public figure" who "left an enduring legacy through his immense contributions to education, healthcare and public service."

He concluded, "May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.