Redmi Note 17 Launch On Thursday: Expected Price, Camera, Battery Life And More

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 17 5G in India on August 6 at 12:00 PM IST, marking the debut of its latest mid-range smartphone in the country. The handset, which was introduced in China on July 14, is expected to arrive with a few changes for the Indian market, although the company has not revealed the exact differences.

Sales are tipped to begin from August 11 via Amazon India and the official Mi India online store.

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Expected Price in India

While Xiaomi will announce the official pricing at launch, leaks suggest the Redmi Note 17 5G could see a price increase over its predecessor due to rising memory component costs. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000, while the 8GB + 128GB model could cost approximately Rs 33,000. In China, the smartphone starts at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 18,000).

Display, Processor and Software

The Redmi Note 17 5G is expected to feature a 7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 7i protection and Wet Touch 2.0 technology for improved responsiveness in wet conditions. Powering the device will likely be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is tipped to run Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box and is expected to receive four years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates, reported Gadgets360.

Camera and Battery

For photography, the handset is expected to offer a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

One of its biggest highlights is the 8,000mAh battery, branded as the "mAhster Edition," with support for 45W fast wired charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

Other Features

Other expected features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP66-rated dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, NFC, IR blaster, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is also expected to be available in Blue and Pink colour options.

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What to Expect

With its large battery, high-refresh-rate OLED display and long-term software support, the Redmi Note 17 5G is expected to strengthen Xiaomi's presence in India's competitive mid-range smartphone segment.

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