iPhone 17 Below Rs 80,000, iPhone 15 Below Rs 60,000? Deals Revealed On Flipkart Ahead Of Freedom Sale

Flipkart has announced that its Freedom Sale 2026 will begin on August 8, 2026, while Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members will receive early access from August 7. The sale is expected to feature discounts across Apple's latest iPhone lineup, alongside additional bank and cashback offers for eligible customers.

iPhone 17 Pro Offer Breakdown

The iPhone 17 Pro, which launched at Rs 1,34,900, will be available at a discounted sale price of Rs 1,26,900, reflecting a flat Rs 8,000 price cut with no bank offer required. Customers using eligible SBI, ICICI, or Axis Bank credit cards, including the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, may receive an additional instant discount of up to Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000, reducing the effective price to around Rs 1,21,900. Buyers opting for eligible EMI plans may also receive an extra Rs 4,000 discount, while Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can earn 5% cashback, bringing the effective ownership cost to approximately Rs 1,17,900, reported India Today.

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Other iPhone Deals

Flipkart has also confirmed offers on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone15.

The flagship iPhone 17 lineup is expected to reach its lowest price yet, with starting offers predicted under Rs 69,255. Additionally, you can secure the iPhone 15, featuring a durable water-and-dust-resistant build and a 48 MP main camera, starting at Rs 58,900, or pick it up with flexible EMI options starting from Rs 4,909/month

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, originally priced at Rs 1,49,900, will receive a flat Rs 8,000 discount, lowering its listed sale price to Rs 1,41,900. With eligible bank offers and cashback, the effective purchase price could fall to around Rs 1,32,900. Teaser pages also suggest that the standard iPhone 17 may be available for under Rs 80,000, although official pricing has not yet been confirmed.

The advertised savings of up to Rs 17,000 on the iPhone 17 Pro are achieved through a combination of the instant price reduction, eligible bank discounts, EMI benefits, and cashback offers rather than a single direct price cut. Final savings will vary depending on the payment method, bank eligibility, and applicable terms and conditions announced during the sale.

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