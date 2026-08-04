iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: From Display To Camera, Here's Everything We Know So Far

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup during a launch event on September 9 or September 14, 2026, according to industry leaks and analyst predictions reported by RS Websols. Pre-orders in the United States are expected to begin on September 11 or September 18, with retail availability and in-store sales likely starting on September 18 or September 25.

However, industry rumours indicate a major shift in Apple's launch strategy: the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to debut as scheduled in September, but the base models may not arrive until spring 2027. By holding back lower-cost options, Apple aims to steer holiday shoppers towards its higher-margin flagship phones.

Expected Pricing and Variants

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a rumoured iPhone Ultra. In Indian rupees, the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro is projected to start at $1,099 (approximately Rs 1,04,770 by direct conversion, with expected Indian retail pricing around Rs 1,34,900 to Rs 1,39,900 after taxes and import duties). The 512GB and 1TB variants may be priced at around $1,299 (approximately Rs 1,23,835, with expected retail pricing of Rs 1,54,900 to Rs 1,59,900) and $1,499 (approximately Rs 1,42,900, with expected retail pricing of Rs 1,74,900 to Rs 1,79,900), respectively.

Furthermore, analysts suggest that escalating component and chip manufacturing costs could lead to potential price increases ranging from $50 to $200, which translates to an additional Rs 4,770 to Rs 19,070 by direct conversion (or an estimated Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 increase in local retail markets).

Rumoured Features and Colour Options

Leaks indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro series may feature Apple's A20 Pro chip built on TSMC's 2nm process, a brighter LTPO OLED display, thinner bezels, a smaller Dynamic Island, under-display Face ID technology, and a refined titanium design.

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Camera upgrades are expected to include a 48MP variable-aperture main sensor, an upgraded front camera, enhanced telephoto capabilities, AI-powered image processing, and improved video stabilisation. Other rumoured features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, satellite connectivity, USB-C, and faster wireless charging.

Colour options are expected to include Silver Titanium, Black Titanium (or Space Black), Natural Titanium, and Dark Cherry, while some older finishes may be discontinued.

Pre-Order Process

Customers are expected to place their orders through the Apple Store website or app by selecting their preferred model, storage capacity, colour, payment method, or trade-in option before completing checkout with an Apple ID. Order confirmation and estimated delivery dates should be be provided immediately after purchase.

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