Dividend Watch: Last Day To Buy Vedanta Aluminium Shares To Be Eligible For Rs 8 Payout

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. will be trading ex-dividend on Aug. 5, making today (Aug. 4) the last day to buy shares to make the cut off for the dividend payout.

The company's board approved the first interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share on face value of Rs 1 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27 amounting to Rs 3,128.55 crore on July 30, 2026.

The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payout has been set as August 5, 2026.

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

ALSO READ: Jefferies Sees Torrent Power Riding RE Growth, Hikes Target Price, Maintains 'Buy'

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

ALSO READ: Asian Markets Mixed As South Korea's Kosdaq Jumps 3%; Kospi, Japan's Nikkei Pare Early Gains: Here's Why

Vedanta Aluminium Q1 FY27 Results

The company's net profit saw a 33.8% uptick to Rs 5,629 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Vedanta Aluminium posted a bottom-line of Rs 4,207 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 11.9% increase to Rs 21,393 crore, compared to Rs 19,124 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 23.3% to Rs 10,299 crore, compared to Rs 8,352 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 48.1% from 43.7%

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.