Persistent Systems, Ather Energy, CDSL Get Target Price Hikes After Q1; HDFC Securities Maintains Positive View On Six Stocks — Full List Inside

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Persistent Systems, Ather Energy, Central Depository Services, APL Apollo Tubes, Sundaram Finance and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands are in focus after HDFC Securities reviewed their June-quarter performance, maintaining positive ratings on all six stocks while highlighting strong deal wins, improving profitability, healthy business momentum and growth recovery across sectors.

Among the key calls, HDFC Securities reiterated its Buy rating on Ather Energy and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, while maintaining Add ratings on Persistent Systems, CDSL, APL Apollo Tubes and Sundaram Finance.

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Hdfc Securities Stocks.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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