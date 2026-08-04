Mumbai Lakes' Water Stock Slips Below 90% After Briefly Crossing The Mark; Rain To Ease This Week

Despite slipping below the 90% mark, Mumbai's reservoirs continue to hold sufficient water for the city's needs, with storage remaining well above the level recorded on the same date last year.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the lakes collectively held 12,95,982 million litres (89.54%) against their total storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres, down from just over 90% on Monday as rainfall eased across the catchment areas

The seven reservoirs, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi, are located across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Nashik districts and are dependent on southwest monsoon for replenishment. Mumbai currently receives about 4,100 million litres of drinking water a day from dams built on these lakes.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today

BMC data showed that all seven lakes were at least 80% full. Three reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi, were overflowing. Among the remaining lakes, Upper Vaitarna was at 80.53%, Middle Vaitarna at 91.05%, Tansa at 99.14%, and Bhatsa at 87.64%. Overall storage remains higher than on the corresponding day last year.

Still, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna are below their 2025 levels individually. In the past 24 hours, these lakes received between 14 to 63 mm rainfall, the BMC data showed.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts no widespread heavy rainfall over the coming days, inflows into the reservoirs are expected to slow. The weather agency has predicted moderate rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik till August 7

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Mumbai Weather Alert

For Mumbai, the IMD warned of “generally cloudy skies with moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours.”

Although inflows are expected to slow this week due to weaker rainfall, Mumbai's reservoirs remain comfortably stocked for this stage of the monsoon season.

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