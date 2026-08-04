Stock Surges 15%: Restaurant Brands Share Price Gains As Q1 Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Jumps

Burger King operator Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.'s stock price soared as high as 15% after the company's net loss for the first quarter of the financial year 2027 narrowed.

RBA posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.3 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 41.9 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue jumped 18% to Rs 823 crore from Rs 698 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 37.6% to Rs 100 crore from Rs 72.8 crore, and Ebitda margins expanded to 12.2% from 10.4%.

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RBA scrip pared some gains to trade 10.8% higher at Rs 78.40 apiece on the NSE as of 10:45 a.m., compared to a 0.78% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

The share price has risen over 28% year-to-date, but fallen nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

Restaurant Brands Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net loss at Rs 28.3 crore versus loss of Rs 41.9 crore.

Revenue up 17.9% to Rs 823 crore versus Rs 698 crore.

Ebitda up 37.6% to Rs 100 crore versus Rs 72.8 crore.

Ebitda margin at 12.2% versus 10.4%.

In its preview of the Q1 results, Motilal Oswal said that RBA's stock may register a 75% going ahead. The Burger King India operator maintained industry-leading same-store sales growth at 13%, well supported by healthy traction across both dine-in and delivery channels, aided by value offerings, adds the brokerage.

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