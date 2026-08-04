ONGC Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 4, with investors tracking crude and natural gas production, price realisations, profitability, and any dividend announcement amid fluctuating global energy prices.

ONGC is India's largest state-owned oil and gas producer, accounting for nearly 71% of domestic crude oil and 84% of natural gas production.

Here's everything you need to know about ONGC's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Also Read: ONGC Is Now A 'Gas-And-Oil' Company As Output Shift Accelerates Toward Natural Gas

ONGC Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 30, the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The company has not indicated whether the board will consider an interim dividend alongside the quarterly results.

ONGC Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company further announced that a conference call will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 3:30 PM, in presence of finance director Mr Anupam Agarwal, Chief corporate finance Mr Yogish Nayak S., Dr Ravinder Singh Negi, Chief – treasury and investor relation and team to discuss the financial performance of the company for the Q1 (FY 2026-27) and business outlook.

ONGC Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when ONGC reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue

EBITDA

PAT

Crude oil production

Natural gas production

Crude oil realisations

Gas realisations

FY27 production guidance

Dividend announcement

ONGC Share Price Performance

The stock has largely traded flat in 2026 despite volatility in global crude oil prices.

Shares of ONGC have gained 0.21% over the past five trading sessions. The stock is up 1.39% over the past month but has declined 6.80% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is down 0.17%, while it has inched up 0.17% over the past year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹307.50 on April 29, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹227.60 on June 30, 2026.

Also Read: ONGC Emerges Top Performer In Nifty 50 Pack, Defies Stock Market Crash

ONGC Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

ONGC had reported strong Q4 FY26 earnings aided by higher profitability and recommended a final dividend of Rs 13.25 per share.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) declared its Q4 FY26 results on May 26, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,678 crore, up 53% YoY, in Q4 FY26. The gross revenue was Rs 1,73,805 crore in the fourth quarter this year, marking a 3.6% increase compared to Rs 1,67,749 crore in Q4 FY25.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.