ONGC Emerges Top Performer In Nifty 50 Pack, Defies Stock Market Crash

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) gained over 2% intraday on Wednesday, July 8, emerging as the top performing stock in the Nifty 50 pack whike defying the broader bearish trend in the domestic stock market. Shares of the state-run oil & gas explorer traded higher despite the stock market crash amid renewed US-Iran tensions that led to a spike in global crude oil rates by upto 5%. Apart from ONGC, shares of Wipro and Bajaj Auto also traded higher and were the top performing gainers in the Nifty pack.

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