Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Dense Clouds, Strong Winds Hit Mumbai, Thane; Heavy Rainfall In Palghar
IMD forecasts moderate rain for Mumbai and Thane, while Palghar remains on yellow alert due to isolated heavy rainfall predictions.
After two days of relentless downpour that battered Mumbai, the rains eased on Wednesday, offering residents a welcome respite as local train services and road transport slowly returned to normal. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and Thane is set to receive moderate rain while Palghar has a yellow alert with forecasts of heavy rainfall at isolated places.
According to private forecaster AccuWeather, the day will be cloudy with a drenching thunderstorm in the morning followed by a little rain this afternoon while the night will be cloudy with occasional rain and a thunderstorm.
Train services on the Western Railway were, however, disrupted again on Tuesday evening after water levels rose above the danger mark between Vasai and Virar stations following heavy rain, officials said.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it received 38 complaints of tree and branch falls, including nine in the island city, 17 in the eastern suburbs and 12 in the western suburbs. No injuries were reported in these incidents. It also received two complaints of short circuits and 10 complaints of partial house or wall collapses during the day.
All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will function normally today. However, Palghar schools are shut today as a precautionary measure.
Mumbai Rains Live: Vihar Lake Overflows
The Vihar lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai, started overflowing on Tuesday night following heavy rainfall over the past few days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
It was the first of the seven reservoirs to overflow this monsoon. Vihar Lake has a storage capacity of 2,769.8 crore litres, and its surplus water flows into the Mithi River.
Mumbai Rains Live: Mumbai, Thane Schools May Stay Open
Schools in Mumbai and Thane are likely to remain open on Wednesday, July 8, as authorities have not yet announced any closure despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placing Mumbai, Thane and Palghar under a red alert due to heavy rainfall.
Mumbai Rains Live: Dense Clouds In Bandra
Mumbai wakes up to dense clouds and strong winds. Morning visuals from Bandra West area.
VIDEO | Mumbai wakes up to dense clouds and strong winds. Morning visuals from Bandra West area.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon #WeatherUpdate— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/uUzpeQYvj2
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