Anthropic Extends Fable 5 Access For Paid Users Until July 12

Anthropic is extending its promotional access to Claude Fable 5 for its paid subscribers until July 12.

The company said, “We're extending access to Claude Fable 5 on all paid plans through July 12.”

This promotional offer was originally launched on July 1 for paid subscribers to explore the newest AI model without paying any additional cost.

What's included and what's not?

Under the promotional offer, the paid users can use Claude Fable 5 for up to 50% of their total weekly usage limit at no extra cost. After that, one can continue to use Fable 5 by using usage credits, or they can switch to another model for the remaining weekly limits.

Anthropic said, “There's nothing to claim or activate, and you won't pay anything beyond your existing subscription. Fable 5 draws from your plan's regular weekly usage limit and uses it faster than other Claude models.”

However, users must note that this offer is only available on Pro, Max, Team, and premium seats on seat-based enterprise plans. Standard seats on seat-based enterprise plans and usage-based enterprise plans are not eligible for the offer.

Also Read: Claude Science': Anthropic Bets On AI-Powered Drug Discovery With New Program — Here's What We Know

How to access Claude Fable 5?

Eligible users can access Claude Fable 5 on different Claude platforms, be it web, mobile, desktop, cowork, design, or others.

“In Claude on the web, Claude Desktop, and Claude Mobile, select "Fable 5" from the model picker. In Claude Code, Fable 5 requires version 2.1.170 or later. To use Fable 5 in Claude Cowork, you need to be on the latest version of Claude Desktop,” the company said.

What's after the promotion ends?

Anthropic intimated that the promotion will be over at 11:59:59 PM PT, 12 July 2026, and after that one can keep using Claude Fable 5 by buying usage credits.

This limited-time offer comes as AI companies are increasingly experimenting with hybrid subscription and usage-based pricing models to balance growing demand with the high computational costs of running advanced AI models. Claude Fable 5's promotional rollout is another step in that direction.

Also Read: Anthropic Brings Claude Cowork To Mobile, Web; Extends Higher Usage Limits Till Aug 5

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