'Claude Science': Anthropic Bets On AI-Powered Drug Discovery With New Program — Here's What We Know

Anthropic on Wednesday introduced Claude Science, a new AI workbench designed to help scientists speed up research and healthcare discoveries. The platform brings together popular research tools, databases and computing resources in one place.

“Claude Science is an app that integrates the tools and packages that researchers most commonly use, produces auditable artifacts, and provides flexible access to computing resources,” the company announced. It also creates auditable research outputs, making it easier to review and verify scientific work.

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According to Anthropic, Claude Science supports common research workflows involving tools like PubMed, Jupyter, R, and computing clusters.

“Claude Science brings these fragmented tools into a single research environment where scientists can conduct all stages of their work. It helps you analyze literature and execute multi-step research, produces detailed artifacts, and lets you iteratively refine figures and manuscripts until they're ready for publication,” it explained.

For user convenience, Claude Science includes a general AI agent with access to more than 60 built-in research tools. It has connectors for genomics, proteomics, structural biology, cheminformatics, and other fields. These agents can also work with specialist AI agents and reviewer agents to verify citations and calculations.

Claude Science can also generate publication-ready figures, manuscripts, and scientific visuals, among other things. It provides the code, environment, and workflow used to create each result, making research easier to validate and reproduce. Additionally, users can edit figures with simple text instructions.

For safety, it keeps sensitive data on local systems, scales analyses as needed and uses a reviewer AI to check results for errors. Researchers can also compare different approaches by creating separate analysis sessions.

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As per Anthropic, the beta version is now available for Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise users. Team and Enterprise users will need their admin to enable Claude Science.

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