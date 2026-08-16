Pune Police Impose Section 37 From Aug 18 To 31; Rallies, Protests Banned

Ahead of the upcoming festivals and other events, Pune Police have imposed restrictive orders across the city from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2026 until midnight on Aug. 31, 2026 to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

The restrictions, imposed under Sections 37(1), 37(2) and 37(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, are aimed at maintaining public order during festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Eid-e-Milad and Narali Purnima, as well as amid the possibility of rallies, protests and other public gatherings.

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Under the order, carrying or possessing weapons, firearms, swords, sticks, stones, explosives and other potentially dangerous or flammable substances in public places has been prohibited.

The restrictions also bar activities that could potentially disturb public order, including raising inflammatory slogans, singing provocative songs and making offensive or objectionable statements or gestures, according to NDTV.

The police have further prohibited acts such as burning effigies of individuals or organisations, which could potentially trigger tension or disrupt peace.

The order is aimed at preventing incidents that could affect communal harmony and public safety during a period marked by multiple religious and social events.

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Authorities have urged citizens to comply with the restrictions and cooperate with the police to ensure peaceful conduct of festivals and public events.

The restrictions will remain in force across Pune city for nearly two weeks, covering the period from Aug. 18 through Aug. 31.

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