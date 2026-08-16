UGC-NET June 2026: NTA To Re-Conduct English, Commerce, Sociology Papers — Check Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for English, Commerce and Sociology after a review panel found multiple errors in the question papers, including factual, typographical and translation mistakes.

NTA announced the decision in a post on X, saying it had received several complaints concerning the three papers conducted as part of the June 2026 examination.

NTA said that its committee found misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, defects in question wording, grammatical and gender-number agreement errors, non-standard terms for established concepts and repetition of a significant number of previously administered questions.

"Defects of this extent cannot be cured merely by dropping questions after the challenge process," NTA said, adding that the three papers would therefore be re-conducted.

UGC-NET June 2026 Retest Dates

English: Sept. 9, 2026 - Shift 1, 9 am to 12 noon

Commerce: Sept. 9, 2026 - Shift 2, 3 pm to 6 pm

Sociology: Sept. 10, 2026 - Shift 1, 9 am to 12 noon

No additional examination fee will be charged from candidates appearing for the retest. NTA said city, examination centre and admit card details will be notified separately on its official website.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted from June 22 to June 30 across 87 subjects for awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), determining eligibility for Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes.

NTA said results for the remaining 84 subjects will be declared according to schedule and the re-conduct will not delay JRF seat allocation or the issuance of e-certificates for those subjects.

ALSO READ | UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key To Drop Soon: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide To Access And Download

For the three re-conducted subjects, the number of candidates qualifying for Assistant Professor eligibility will be equal to 6% of candidates who appeared in the June 2026 test or the retest, whichever is higher. NTA also said the numbers already allocated to each subject will not be reduced.

The agency advised candidates to rely only on its official websites and communications for further updates.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.