PV Sindhu Eyes Sixth World Championships Medal As Tough Draw Awaits In Delhi

PV Sindhu's position as India's leading medal contender at the BWF World Championships has not eroded over time, with five medals under her belt, including a historic gold in 2019. The 31-year-old and has high expectations going into a tournament that India is hosting for the first time since 2009.

It has been seven years since Sindhu last stood on the World Championship podium, but the wait hasn't dented her confidence one bit. Ahead of the tournament, she is clear in her mind that there is "nothing to lose" for her.

Coming off a Japan Open title, Sindhu is carrying the weight of home-crowd expectations, but isn't shying away from it.

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Sindhu knows exactly what it feels like to walk into a World Championship with the spotlight on her.

That spotlight will only grow brighter this time, with the tournament being held in New Delhi. But a day before the championships get underway, Sindhu is keeping her approach simple.

“I won't deny that there is no pressure. There is pressure, but at the same time, for me, there's nothing to lose, and I just want to give my best because I know I've trained hard and I've worked hard in my training session,” Sindhu said at a press conference a day before the BWF World Championship begins.

She admits there is pressure, but doesn't want it seeping into her game. Having put in the hard yards in training, the 31-year-old wants to walk onto the court, give her best, and play without the burden of expectation weighing her down.

"So, I just have to go out there into the court and just like just give that and just put my best out there and irrespective of whatever the result is," she added.

For Sindhu, the plan is straightforward: take the pressure out of the equation, trust her game, and give it her all on court regardless of the outcome.

Adapting To A Changing Game

The sport has evolved over the years, and Sindhu has made sure she's evolved with it. With a younger generation bringing greater pace and energy to the court, the 31-year-old has made meaningful adjustments to her own game to stay competitive.

Women's singles badminton is no longer about aggressive, attacking play; long rallies, patience and adaptability matter just as much.

Sindhu's experience over the years has helped her read different conditions of the court, be it shuttle drift or control, and make the right adjustments on the court when required.

“Women's singles used to be more attacking and faster-paced. Now it is more about long rallies, patience and staying on court for a longer period," she added.

"I'm much more experienced now in terms of how to deal with different conditions on court. Sometimes there is drift, and sometimes you cannot control the shuttle the way you want. You have to change accordingly and make things convenient for yourself."

A Tough Path Awaits Sindhu

Her path to winning another medal is challenging. Wang Zhi Yi, who has defeated her three times this year, could face her in the last 16, while Putri Kusuma Wardani, who eliminated Sindhu in last year's World Championships, may be a potential quarterfinal rival.

“We might know each other's game, but we still have to make changes according to the court and shuttle conditions. Whether it is Wang Zhi, Yamaguchi or An Se-young, it will not be easy. There will be tough matches, and I need to be prepared," the ace shuttler said.

Sindhu has been unable to reach the podium at the World Championships since her gold in 2019.

She made the quarterfinals in 2021 but missed the 2022 edition after suffering a stress fracture in her left foot at the Commonwealth Games, and was knocked out in the second round in Copenhagen in 2023, at a difficult time in her career.

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She reached the quarterfinals in Paris last year, but again failed to reach the medal rounds.

With the home crowd firmly behind her and a challenging draw ahead, Sindhu will now look to engineer another deep run at the World Championships.

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