Buy, Sell Or Hold: Power Finance Corp, Allied Blenders, Cochin Shipyard, Waaree Energies, And Bharat Dynamics — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Power Finance Corp. Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Allied Blenders And Distillers Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Waaree Energies Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd.?

Sunny Agarwal, Head of Fundamental Equity Research at SBI Securities, and Chandan Taparia, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research and Ruchit Jain, head of technical research at Motilal Financial Services Ltd, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Power Finance Corp (CMP: Rs 376)

Agarwal: Hold

Continue to hold.

PFC and REC merger is on.

FY28 may see a decent upmove in terms of growth and loan book.

Continue to hold for slightly longer term investment.

Allied Blenders And Distillers (CMP: Rs 699.45)

Agarwal: Hold

Would recommend to continue to hold.

Company has been continuously delivering a solid set of earnings growth.

Going forward, the growth prospects are pretty robust.

Waaree Energies (CMP: Rs 2,682)

Agarwal: Hold

Can continue to hold.

Entire solar industry is not in momentum, not getting very handsome valuation.

Company's growth plan for the next three to five years will see the business get diversified.

Gradually average in the next six months.

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Bharat Dynamics (CMP: Rs 1,398)

Agarwal: Hold

Continue to hold.

Quarter-on-quarter numbers are lumpy, because of changes in execution and final product delivery.

Key beneficiaries of the government's focus on the missile front.

Fair value is closer to Rs 1,800.

Hold with that price target in mind.

Cochin Shipyard (CMP: Rs 1,496.50)

Jain: Hold

Witnessing some consolidation.

200 DMA resistance around Rs 1,530-Rs 1,540.

Needs to surpass it for any kind of trended upmove.

If breached expect levels around Rs 1,600.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (CMP: Rs 102.28)

Jain: Hold

Hold for a pullback move.

Good volumes have been seen at lower levels.

Good support for the stock at Rs 90.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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