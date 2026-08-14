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10 Stocks In Focus After Q1 Results: ICICI Securities Hikes Targets On VA Tech Wabag, Solar Industries, Indigo Paints And More — Details Inside

Based on the brokerage's cited market prices, IndiQube offers the highest potential upside at 42%, followed by VA Tech Wabag at 28%.

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10 Stocks In Focus After Q1 Results: ICICI Securities Hikes Targets On VA Tech Wabag, Solar Industries, Indigo Paints And More — Details Inside
Jubilant FoodWorks, Apollo Hospitals,LG Electronics, Solar Industries, and more stock in focus after Q1 results
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Page Industries Ltd.
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Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
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GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
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Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
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Indiqube Spaces Ltd
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Indigo Paints Ltd
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Solar Industries (India) Ltd.
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Travel Food Services Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Jubilant FoodWorks, Apollo Hospitals, LG Electronics, Solar Industries, GMR Airports, Page Industries, Travel Food Services, VA Tech Wabag, Indigo Paints, Indiqube Spaces, are among the stocks in focus after ICICI Securities reviewed their June-quarter performance, retaining a constructive stance on healthcare, electronics, paints and food services stocks.

The brokerage has Buy calls on LG Electronics, IndiQube, Indigo Paints, VA Tech Wabag, Travel Food Services and Solar Industries, an Add on Tata Motors PV, Hold ratings on Apollo Hospitals and GMR Airports, and a Reduce call on Page Industries.

Based on the brokerage's cited market prices, IndiQube offers the highest potential upside at 42%, followed by VA Tech Wabag at 28%.

Apollo Hospitals 

The brokerage has maintain its Hold rating with a higher target price  of Rs 8,500 from Rs 8,100. 

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Isec Gmr Q1 Review.pdf
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Isec Solar Q1 Review.pdf
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Isec Page Q1 Review.pdf
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Isec Indigo Paints Q1 Review.pdf
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Isec Jubilant Foodworks Q1.pdf
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Isec Travel Foods Q1.pdf
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Isec Indiqube Q1.pdf
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DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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