TCS, Rolls-Royce Test Aircraft Engine On 100% Hydrogen In Industry-First Flight Cycle

TCS-Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Rolls-Royce have successfully completed a fully simulated flight cycle of a modern aero gas turbine using 100% hydrogen, marking a major milestone in the development of hydrogen-powered aviation.

The companies said the demonstration is an industry first and covered key stages of a flight, including take-off, cruise and landing. The test was designed to assess how hydrogen performs as an aviation fuel while validating critical combustion, fuel-system and engine-control technologies.

The four-year hydrogen propulsion programme was first announced by Rolls-Royce and easyJet in 2022, with TCS joining the initiative in 2024 as an engineering and technology partner.

TCS-Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test: What Happened?

The modified aero engine successfully operated on 100% hydrogen through a simulated flight cycle. The demonstration focused on technologies needed to make hydrogen propulsion viable for future aircraft.

TCS supported Rolls-Royce across several areas, including hydrogen combustion analysis, fuel-system and engine-control integration, test preparation, validation, data analytics, risk management and detailed engineering design.

Adam Newman, Chief Engineer, Hydrogen Demonstrator Programme at Rolls-Royce, said the testing provided valuable insights into how 100% hydrogen behaves in a modern aero gas turbine across a complete flight cycle.

He added that the learnings could support future propulsion technologies, including Rolls-Royce's UltraFan programme.

TCS Says Milestone Moves Hydrogen Aviation Closer To Reality

Anupam Singhal, President of Manufacturing, TCS, said the achievement demonstrates what can be achieved by combining advanced engineering, digital capabilities and collaboration across the aviation ecosystem.

"TCS is proud to support Rolls-Royce in accelerating hydrogen propulsion through integrated engineering, systems, and software expertise," Singhal said.

The demonstration brought together Rolls-Royce and TCS with easyJet, NASA, the UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and other industry partners.

Why Hydrogen-Powered Aviation Matters

Aviation currently accounts for around 2-3% of global carbon dioxide emissions. Unlike conventional aviation fuels, hydrogen can potentially eliminate in-flight CO₂ emissions when used in suitable propulsion systems and deployed at scale.

The latest demonstration does not mean commercial hydrogen-powered passenger aircraft are ready for service. However, the successful completion of a simulated flight cycle provides important data on the performance and integration of hydrogen combustion, fuel and control systems.

For TCS, the programme also highlights its expanding role beyond traditional IT services into engineering, digital technology and advanced manufacturing solutions.

TCS said it will continue working with Rolls-Royce to advance hydrogen-powered aviation technologies, with the knowledge generated through the programme expected to inform the development of future propulsion systems.



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