'We Will Continue To...': Wipro Responds After 200+ Freshers Seek Clarity On Delayed Joining

Technology company Wipro said that they remain committed to onboarding freshers in the company. The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, alleging a prolonged and unexplained delay in the onboarding of more than 200 students and young engineers selected by Wipro under its Elite Hiring 2025 programme.

Wipro, in its reply to PTI said that it "remains committed to onboarding the freshers, in line with our business requirements. We will continue to keep candidates informed on further updates".

In a letter addressed to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the IT employees' union sought the ministry's urgent intervention, claiming that candidates hired through Wipro's campus recruitment drive have been left waiting for months despite receiving offer letters and Letters of Intent (LOIs).

NITES urged the ministry to take up the matter with Wipro and seek clarity on the status of all affected candidates, the reasons behind the delay, confirmation on the validity of their offer letters and LOIs, and a definite timeline for onboarding.

The employees' body also said that candidates whose applications are no longer being considered should be informed of the decision formally instead of being kept in uncertainty.

"Where the company does not intend to proceed with any candidature, the concerned student should be informed of the decision and reasons in writing rather than being left in indefinite uncertainty," NITES said in its representation.

According to the union, the affected candidates participated in Wipro's campus recruitment process in February 2025 and successfully cleared technical and voice assessments. Following interviews, they received offer letters in July 2025 and LOIs in August 2025, which they accepted within the stipulated timeframe.

NITES said the continued delay has caused anxiety and uncertainty among the selected candidates, many of whom are awaiting their joining dates.

In December 2025, they reconfirmed their interest, and in March 2026, these candidates appeared for and cleared the Codility technical assessment, receiving the official clearance communication in March 2026.

They completed the Background Verification process on 26 March 2026, including resolving the address verification query on the same day.

For several months, the affected students and young engineers have repeatedly approached Wipro HR, onboarding helpdesks and other designated channels but state that they have received no substantive response, it added.

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