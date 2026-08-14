Awarapan 2 Social Media Reviews: Emraan Hashmi's Action Thriller Wins Praise From Fans

Awarapan 2 has finally hit the theatres, bringing back one of Emraan Hashmi's most popular characters after almost twenty years. The film has created a lot of buzz among fans, with people sharing their thoughts on social media soon after the first show. Even though the movie introduces new actors and a new story, fans are loving Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit.
Awarapan 2 Social Media Reviews
Soon after the film's release, social media was flooded with audience's reactions. Many viewers said Awarapan 2 is a good follow-up to the first movie, saying it mixes action, emotion, and suspense well.
Bhai Starting k 20 Min hi Itne Engagging Hai Aap Emotionally Shivam Pandit k Saath Connect Ho Jaoge???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? #Emraanhashmi #Awarapan2 #trending pic.twitter.com/bcCx4PntgS— VASU KAPOOR ( Filmydunniyaaa ) (@moviereview1684) August 14, 2026
First 20 minutes and it has BLOCKBUSTER written so far ????????#Awarapan2 #EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/awlwHzCgzu— Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) August 14, 2026
#Awarapan2Review: Shivam Pandit fan-service and Nostalgia chamber done right ???? #EmraanHashmi finally has a movie and a character with mass connect. #Awarapan2 writing is driven as a fan-favorite super hit experience but the direction and action choreography is dull.… pic.twitter.com/QHkEIdgDGi— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) August 14, 2026
#Rating-⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#Awarapan2 looks like an emotional and intense cinematic experience. The dark atmosphere, powerful performances, soulful music, and themes of love and sacrifice make it feel truly promising. A strong comeback to the world of Awarapan—full of emotions and depth pic.twitter.com/WpEa4GTp9E— ???????? (@RKSRKIAN) August 14, 2026
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Awarapan 2 — Movie Review— jitendra ghoshi (@ItsJitendrazzz) August 14, 2026
A powerful and emotional cinematic experience! ❤️???? The story, performances, music, and overall atmosphere make Awarapan 2 a deeply engaging watch. A perfect blend of emotion, action, and intensity.
Rating: 4.5/5 ⭐ #Emraanhashmi #Awarapan2 pic.twitter.com/AMxN5gLyDS
Bhai Starting k 20 Min hi Itne Engagging Hai Aap Emotionally Shivam Pandit k Saath Connect Ho Jaoge???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? #Emraanhashmi #Awarapan2 #trending pic.twitter.com/bcCx4PntgS— VASU KAPOOR ( Filmydunniyaaa ) (@moviereview1684) August 14, 2026
He's back. Watched him as a kid, watching him as an adult now. Same emotions????????????, same heartbreak????@emraanhashmi#Awarapan2 #EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/UPl4353nEx— Shivangi (@ht294138) August 14, 2026
Today the wait is over..— AHMÉD (@Being_ahmed00) August 14, 2026
Awarapan 2 is finally here, bringing back the love you never forgot and the heartbreak you could never escape ❤️
Some stories aren't just watch... they are felt again.#Awarapan2 pic.twitter.com/KE6hkdHxIs
Until I watched Awarapan 1 “Yeh Awarapan” was good heartbreak song for me.After watching it,I realised it's so much more,the way it defines Shivam's pain is insane ????@AmaalMallik + #RashmiVirag + #ArijitSingh =????♾️— Anupriya???????? | Factstrom (@Factstromo29982) August 14, 2026
Super excited to watch #Awarapan2 & this magic on big screen pic.twitter.com/ziG9n8YuzL
⭐️⭐️⭐️½ #Awarapan2 — 3.5/5#Awarapan2 is a high-voltage commercial winner that does justice to the legacy of the cult original. #NitinKakkar proves himself a skilled and assured storyteller, delivering an edge-of-the-seat action drama while taking the #AWARAPAN brand forward… pic.twitter.com/VGTTYyzoUE— MASS (@Freak4Salman) August 14, 2026
ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Day 1 Advance Booking Update: Emraan Hashmi Film Sees Impressive Demand For Opening Day
Awarapan 2 Plot
The film follows Shivam Pandit as his journey continues in a new chapter filled with action, emotional conflicts, and suspense. Alongside familiar elements from the original, the film also introduces several new characters that further expand the franchise's narrative.
Awarapan 2 Cast
Awarapan 2 has Emraan Hashmi returning as Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Disha Patani as Zara, Shabana Azmi as Nafisa, and Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep.
The supporting cast includes Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood, Atul Kumar as Samarth, Aniruddh Rawal as Sikandar, and Puran Gabbi as Zorawar.
About Awarapan 2
Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. It is produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner. The sequel brings back the Awarapan franchise nearly twenty years after the first movie became a cult favourite, with Shivam Pandit returning for a new chapter.
ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Release: Recap, Plot, Cast — All You Need To Know About Emraan Hashmi Starrer
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