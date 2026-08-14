Awarapan 2 Social Media Reviews: Emraan Hashmi's Action Thriller Wins Praise From Fans

Awarapan 2 has finally hit the theatres, bringing back one of Emraan Hashmi's most popular characters after almost twenty years. The film has created a lot of buzz among fans, with people sharing their thoughts on social media soon after the first show. Even though the movie introduces new actors and a new story, fans are loving Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit.

Awarapan 2 Social Media Reviews

Soon after the film's release, social media was flooded with audience's reactions. Many viewers said Awarapan 2 is a good follow-up to the first movie, saying it mixes action, emotion, and suspense well.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Day 1 Advance Booking Update: Emraan Hashmi Film Sees Impressive Demand For Opening Day

Awarapan 2 Plot

The film follows Shivam Pandit as his journey continues in a new chapter filled with action, emotional conflicts, and suspense. Alongside familiar elements from the original, the film also introduces several new characters that further expand the franchise's narrative.

Awarapan 2 Cast

Awarapan 2 has Emraan Hashmi returning as Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Disha Patani as Zara, Shabana Azmi as Nafisa, and Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep.

The supporting cast includes Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood, Atul Kumar as Samarth, Aniruddh Rawal as Sikandar, and Puran Gabbi as Zorawar.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. It is produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner. The sequel brings back the Awarapan franchise nearly twenty years after the first movie became a cult favourite, with Shivam Pandit returning for a new chapter.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Release: Recap, Plot, Cast — All You Need To Know About Emraan Hashmi Starrer

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