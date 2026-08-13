Awarapan 2 Day 1 Advance Booking Update: Emraan Hashmi Film Sees Impressive Demand For Opening Day

Emraan Hashmi is ready to come back to the big screen with Awarapan 2, which is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of the month. The film has already gained a lot of attention from the audience before its release, and early ticket sales are showing good signs.

Awarapan 2 Day 1 Advance Booking

Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 5.71 crore in first-day advance booking gross (excluding block seats) by selling 1,87,617 tickets across 8,551 shows in the Hindi 2D format so far. Including block seats, the booking gross stands at Rs 8.46 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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State-Wise Advance Booking Performance

Among the states, Sacnilk reports that Maharashtra is leading with Rs 1.2 crore in booking gross (Rs 1.77 crore with block seats). Uttar Pradesh has registered Rs 65.11 lakh, while Gujarat contributed Rs 44.59 lakh. West Bengal recorded Rs 41.32 lakh, followed by Karnataka with Rs 34.85 lakh and Telangana with Rs 29.46 lakh. Bihar collected Rs 13.62 lakh, while Madhya Pradesh added Rs 18.97 lakh.

Top Regions Driving Ticket Sales

Based on Sacnilk data, the National Capital Region has emerged as the biggest contributor with Rs 1.18 crore in bookings. Mumbai follows with Rs 70.60 lakh, while Bengaluru has generated Rs 29.76 lakh and Hyderabad Rs 28.39 lakh.

Kolkata has contributed Rs 27.11 lakh, with Pune adding Rs 23.77 lakh. Hyderabad has also registered one of the strongest real occupancies among major cities at 22%, while Bengaluru recorded 18% and NCR 16%. Delhi leads the country with 111 almost-full shows, reflecting solid demand before release.

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on Friday and marks the return of the popular Awarapan franchise, with bookings indicating encouraging interest ahead of its opening day.

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