'Sharper And More Modern': Instagram Changes Wordmark Logo After Over A Decade

Instagram changed its wordmark logo for the first time in over a decade, according to a post on social media platform Threads by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram on Thursday. Mosseri called the redesgin " sharper and more modern" as contrasted with the previous version which he said, "felt dated".

The logo featured rounded and sharp fonts, evocative of Ancient Greek Alphabet mixed in with the 's' retaining the previous cursive aesthetic.

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The last time Instagram changed its appearance was in 2016, when the company introduced its cursive style wordmark along with a resdesigned rainbow shaded application silhoutte shaped like a camera, replacing the brown polaroid camera that had previously definited it.

"Thought I'd share this on Threads to and see what the hot takes might be. We updated the Instagram wordmark today, which is more than a decade old and felt dated. We feel the refresh is sharper and more modern, but references the original and has the simplicity and craft that's always made it Instagram.

Comments on the post showed a more mixed reception, with many remarking that the 'r' in the logo looked like a 'z', making the the wordmark look like it's spelling out 'Instagzam' instead.

"I dig it. Fresh. Modern. True to the original. But if your looking to rebrand, the new name is legit...Instagzam," a user wrote.

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Other users stated that the company was misprioritising its objectives stating that the platform should have instead focused on improving post visbility and monetisation, as well as combatting prejudice and harrassment.

"Hey so instead of worrying about design, can you work on making these spaces safer for women? The number of times I've been stalked and harassed on here and your team has ignored it for *months*," another user stated.

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