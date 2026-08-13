Milky Mist IPO GMP: What Grey Market Premium Signals On Final Subscription Day

Milky Mist Dairy Food, which launched its Rs 1,553 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Aug. 11, will close for subscription on Aug. 13. The latest grey market premium (GMP) of the dairy products company stands at Rs 21.5, implying a potential listing premium of around 16% over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 140.

The Milky Mist IPO was subscribed over 2 times on Wednesday.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Here's all you need to know about Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO.

What Does Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP Signal?

The current GMP of Rs 21.5 indicates that the stock could potentially list at around Rs 161.5, or 15.36% above the upper IPO price band of Rs 140, if the grey-market trend translates into actual listing performance. However, GMP is unofficial and can change before listing.

Particulars Details IPO price band Rs 133–140 Latest GMP, Aug. 13 Rs 21.5 Estimated listing price Rs 161.5 Potential listing gain 15.36%

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Latest Subscription Status

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO was subscribed 2.99 times as of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday

QIBs: 0.66 times

NIIs: 5.85 times

RIIs: 3.09 times

Retail investors showed the strongest demand among the three categories on Day 1, while QIB participation remained relatively subdued.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO: Issue Size, Price Band, Lot Size

The public issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 10.20 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,428 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 89 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 125.00 crore.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO has set its price band at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share. The lot size for an application is 107 shares. This means that the retail investors need a minimum of Rs 14,980 (based on upper price) to participate in the bidding window.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

ALSO READ: Amid Sources Hinting At IPO Pause, Milky Mist Looking To Launch By October Window

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Allotment And Listing Date

Allotment finalisation date: Aug. 14

Refund initiation: Aug. 17

Share credit: Aug. 17

Listing date: Aug. 18

Milky Mist Dairy Food Financials

For the financial year ended March 2026, the company reported total income at Rs 3,145 crore v Rs 2,355 crore in FY25. Its profit after tax nearly tripled to Rs 127 crore. Ebitda in FY26 stood at Rs 435 crore v Rs 310 crore in FY25.

About Milky Mist Dairy Food

Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd., incorporated in 2014, is a packaged food company focused on dairy products. Its diverse portfolio includes cheese, paneer, butter, curd, ghee, yogurt, ice cream, frozen foods, among other things. Its flagship brand is 'Milky Mist' and sub-brands include SmartChef, Capella, Misty Lite, Briyas, and Asal.

Use of Proceeds

The IPO proceeds will primarily be used to reduce debt. Funds will also support expansion and modernisation of the manufacturing facility, deployment of supporting infrastructure, and other general corporate purposes.

ALSO READ: Milky Mist Said To Launch $213 Million India IPO This Month

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