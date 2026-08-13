Lenskart Shares Surge 7% After Q1 Profit Nearly Triples

Shares of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. rose as much as 7% on Thursday with stock trading at Rs 609.65 apiece after announced its Q1FY27 earnings result on Wednesday. The stock opened 3.16% higher at Rs 605 and extended gains further.

Lenskart's net profit saw a 270% leap or 4x jump in its net profit to Rs 222 crore, according to financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The firm's profit for the previous year was at Rs 60 crore.

The company's revenue was up 43% to Rs 2,714 crore, compared to Rs 1,894 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 76% jump to Rs 588 crore, compared to Rs 335 crore in the year prior. The Ebitda margin expanded to 21.7% to 17.7%.

Lenskart's spectacular first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 has brokerages swooning over it. The company has received target price hikes from Jefferies, Macquarie and Citi, while Morgan Stanley has retained its 'overweight' rating.

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. Share Price Today

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 6.91% to Rs 626.95 apiece on Thursday just after the market opened. This compares to a 0.38% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 60,020% in the last 12 months and 33.27% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.57 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.90.

Out of 21 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, three maintain a "hold", and one maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 655.52 which implies an upside of 11.8%

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