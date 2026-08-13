Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

EIH Q1 Margins Under Pressure, But Nirmal Bang Stays Bullish — Here's Why

Nirmal Bang stays positive on EIH's overall luxury category on account of structural demand-supply mismatch and FTA 'hope story'.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
EIH Q1 Margins Under Pressure, But Nirmal Bang Stays Bullish — Here's Why
Nirmal Bang resumes coverage on EIH with a Buy rating.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
EIH Ltd.
--

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

EIH Ltd.'s Q1FY27 performance showed healthy revenue and RevPAR growth, although profitability lagged expectations, prompting Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities to flag near-term margin pressure while retaining its bullish stance on the hotel operator.

ALSO READ: Grasim Q1 Beats Estimates As Birla Opus Losses Narrow; Motilal Oswal Stays Bullish — Check Target Price

The brokerage maintained a Buy rating on EIH with a target price of Rs 348, implying about 17% upside from the report's market price of Rs 298. Nirmal Bang said it remains positive on the luxury hospitality segment, supported by a structural demand-supply mismatch and expectations of improvement in foreign tourist arrivals.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang Eih Q1.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Q1 Results Live: GIC Net Profit Slides Over 31%; IPCA Labs Profit Jumps 73%; Tata Motors PV In Focus

Q1 Results Live: GIC Net Profit Slides Over 31%; IPCA Labs Profit Jumps 73%; Tata Motors PV In Focus

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Loading PDF...
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com