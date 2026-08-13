EIH Q1 Margins Under Pressure, But Nirmal Bang Stays Bullish — Here's Why

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Nirmal Bang Report

EIH Ltd.'s Q1FY27 performance showed healthy revenue and RevPAR growth, although profitability lagged expectations, prompting Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities to flag near-term margin pressure while retaining its bullish stance on the hotel operator.

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The brokerage maintained a Buy rating on EIH with a target price of Rs 348, implying about 17% upside from the report's market price of Rs 298. Nirmal Bang said it remains positive on the luxury hospitality segment, supported by a structural demand-supply mismatch and expectations of improvement in foreign tourist arrivals.

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