Independence Day 2026: Here Are Some Short Speeches For Students To Deliver On Aug. 15

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, commemorating the historic occasion of the country's freedom from British rule in 1947. Schools and colleges across the country mark the occasion with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural events and speeches by students.

For many young speakers, it is a proud moment to stand before their peers and talk about what Independence Day means to them. Every year, Independence Day celebrations provide an opportunity for school students to hone their public speaking skills while spreading the message of patriotism, nationhood and unity.

Here are a few short and simple Independence Day speech samples for parents and students to prepare for school celebrations.

For Primary School Students

Good morning, everyone,

I am here to say a few words on Independence Day. We celebrate this day to remember the freedom fighters who made great sacrifices for India's independence. On August 15, 1947, India became free from British rule.

Let us always be thankful to our great leaders and freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose.

We should love our country, respect others and always do our best to make India proud.

Jai Hind! Thank you!

For Middle School Students

Respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends,

Today, we are here to celebrate the 80th Independence Day of our country. On August 15, 1947, India became a free nation after years of struggle, courage and sacrifice.

Many brave freedom fighters gave everything for the country's freedom so that future generations could live with rights and dignity. We must always remember their contribution and value the freedom we enjoy today.

As students, we must study well, respect our fellow citizens, follow our responsibilities and contribute positively to our country's future.

Let us work together to build a strong, peaceful and progressive India.

Jai Hind!

For High School Students

Good morning to all,

It is a matter of great pride to speak on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day. This day reminds us of the sacrifice, courage and determination of the countless freedom fighters who contributed to India's struggle for independence.

Mahatma Gandhi led the non-violent movement, while revolutionaries and leaders such as Bhagat Singh, Rani Lakshmibai and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose inspired people through their courage and determination.

Today, India is making progress in technology, science, education and many other fields. But true independence also means being responsible, honest and compassionate citizens. Unity, harmony and respect for diversity can help our country move forward.

As young citizens, it is our responsibility to contribute, however small our efforts may be, to nation-building and to creating a better future for everyone.

Let us respect our freedom and work together for a stronger and better India.

Thank you and Jai Hind!

Independence Day speeches offer students an opportunity to express their love for the country while learning about India's freedom struggle. You don't have to use complicated words. A simple, confident speech delivered from the heart can leave a lasting impression.

Here Are a Few More Short Speeches on Independence Day 2026

1. Short Independence Day Speech

Good morning, everyone,

Today, we have gathered to celebrate the Independence Day of our great nation. This day reminds us of the brave men and women who made sacrifices for India's freedom.

Let us cherish the values of unity, diversity and progress that make our country strong.

As young citizens, we have an important role in shaping India's future. We should focus on education, equality, kindness and respect for others.

Let us take pride in our heritage while embracing new ideas and opportunities. Together, we can help build a stronger, peaceful and progressive India.

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind!

2. Simple Independence Day Speech

Good morning,

Today, we are celebrating the anniversary of India's independence from British rule.

This day holds great significance as we remember the courage and sacrifices of the freedom fighters who fought for our country. Their struggle helped create a free India where citizens could live with rights and opportunities.

Let us remember their contribution and carry forward their vision of unity, peace and progress.

As we celebrate Independence Day, let us renew our commitment to building a stronger and more inclusive nation where every citizen can contribute to India's future.

Happy Independence Day!

Thank you.

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