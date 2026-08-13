Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Rise 34% In July, Two-Wheeler Sales Up 23% YoY: SIAM

The dispatches of domestic passenger vehicle (PV) and two-wheelers from companies to dealers saw a sharp growth in the month of July 2026.

According to data from industry body SIAM, domestic PV dispatches increased 34.3% year-on-year (YoY) to 4,57,810 units in July as the auto industry recorded its strongest-ever July sales.

PV dispatches were at 3,40,772 units in July 2025, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 22.6% to 19,23,483 units last month as compared with 15,69,120 units in July last year.

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Dispatches of three-wheelers to dealers rose 33.4% to 92,560 units from 69,403 units in the year-ago period.

“India's auto industry delivered its strongest-ever July sales, with robust double-digit growth across passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers,” said SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon.

This positive momentum, sustained over several months, has continued as the industry enters the festive season with expectations of strong consumer sentiment, he added.

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