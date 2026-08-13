ChatGPT Down? Users Report Problems With Codex, Chat, Browser

ChatGPT on Thursday appeared to face service disruptions in India with users reporting problems across OpenAI's ChatGPT, web browser and Codex services.

According to Downdetector, outage reports rose sharply to more than 300 at 1:00 p.m. on August 13, compared with a baseline of two reports. About 74% of complaints were related to ChatGPT, while 12% concerned the web browser and 9% Codex.

Users took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express grievances. Anurag Sharma wrote, "Upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: remote refused stream reset." Gaurav Kumar tagged ChatGPT to tell them that their services in India are intermittently failing. He said that login and chat services are impacted.

OpenAI Down.

Photo: Downdetector

On their service page, OpenAI said that they are fully operational and are not aware of any issues affecting their system.

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This isn't the first outage for ChatGPT. OpenAI's tatus page shows multiple incidents in late July and August, including high error rates for ChatGPT Go chats, image generation failures, and issues with Custom GPT actions. API errors, login problems, and elevated error rates have also been frequent on the platform in recent weeks.

In July 2026, thousands of users worldwide were impacted by ChatGPT's outage. Several users from all over the world have reportedly been unable to use the chatbot in India, the US, and other regions for a while now,

The website tracking platform displayed 1,475 reports from India, of which 79% are related to ChatGPT's web version, 8% to its app, and 7% to its API. The Indian cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad provided the majority of the reports.

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