Who Is Brad Lightcap? Sam Altman's Close Aide Resigns Amid ChatGPT Maker Gearing To Go Public

Brad Lightcap, one of OpenAI's longest-serving senior executives and a key deputy to CEO Sam Altman, has announced that he will leave the company to start a new venture. Lightcap joined OpenAI in 2018 after previously working with Altman at Y Combinator.

Lightcap To Start Something New

Lightcap announced his departure on X, saying, "Team, it is bittersweet to share that I'll be moving on from OpenAI to start something new. I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent most of the last decade pursuing our mission and building this company."

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"Over the last few months, I've been focused on the next horizon and what would stand in the way of mission success. I believe there are a few important new things the world will need to get right as we enter this next period. I'll have more to share soon, but I believe in OpenAI more than ever and am excited to help you all advance the mission from a different vantage point," he added.

Who Is Brad Lightcap?

After joining OpenAI in 2018, Lightcap eventually stepped into the role of Chief Financial Officer before serving four years as Chief Operating Officer. He played a key role in building early teams across finance, legal, people operations, security, partnerships, go-to-market, and government relations, groundwork that proved vital as OpenAI expanded into enterprise AI.

Lightcap's departure comes amid a broader reshuffle of OpenAI's leadership. Earlier, Fidji Simo, the company's CEO of AGI deployment, announced that she would move from her full-time role.

Altman Responds

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded positively to the announcement, saying he was excited to work with Lightcap on what comes next. Lightcap also indicated that he would continue to support OpenAI's mission from outside the company.

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