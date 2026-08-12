Chip Stocks Rebound: AMD, Micron, Intel Edge Up, But Here's Why SK Hynix Is Surging 7%

Major chip stocks such as Sandisk, SK Hynix, Intel, Micron and AMD surged during the trading session on Wednesday, August 12 as investors stayed bullish in semiconductor and artificial intelligence sector.

The gains in these stocks was led by Sandisk, rising around 7.74% to $1,373, followed by Micron Technology shares, up 6% at $922.18, Intel stock jumped 3.35% to $100.98, while AMD shares traded 2.4% higher at $485.68.

Notably, SK Hynix American depositary receipts (ADRs), primarily a US-listed stock, were up 7.76% at $152.64. This surge came after a Asia Business Daily report said that Temasek, Singapore's $400 billion state-owned investment company was planning to invest in the company, while the timing is being considered.

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SK Hynix peers also jumped amid strong AI infrastructure demand signals from CoreWeave and Super Micro Computer provided a positive outlook for data-center memory and storage demand, according to reports.

The broader market also contributed to the gains with Nasdaq futures up 0.69%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.24%.

The significant jump in chip stocks come amid volatilty in the sector with cycles of profit-taking and massive sell-offs, as concerns grow over heavy artificial intelligence spending by big tech companies, and pressures from new domestic chip production and memory IPOs in China, according to reports.

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