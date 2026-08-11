Nasdaq Futures In Green As Nvidia, AMD, Micron Edge Higher: What's Pushing Chip Stocks Upwards

Nasdaq futures traded higher on Tuesday as semiconductor stocks gained in pre-market trading, with investors weighing strong AI-driven memory demand against a recent selloff in chipmakers.

E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures were up 0.47% at 29,877.25 as of 6:03 a.m. GMT-5.

In pre-market trade, Nvidia Corp. rose 1.18% to $220.11 after closing 2.86% lower at $217.55 in the previous session. Advanced Micro Devices gained 0.99% to $474.22 after ending 2.86% lower at $469.56.

Micron Technology advanced 1.04% to $869.92 after falling 1.89% to $861 in the regular session. SanDisk was up 1.10% at $1,251.58 after closing 2.12% higher at $1,237.92.

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The gains come after Micron executives said the memory market could remain structurally tight beyond 2027 as AI-related demand continues to outpace supply growth.

Micron Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana said customer demand has increased since the company's latest earnings report, with 2027 expected to be even tighter than 2026. Data-centre customers are often securing less than half of the DRAM supply they require, he said.

Sadana also pushed back against concerns that moderating memory-price increases could signal the end of the current cycle. Micron continues to see pricing opportunities and expects to balance pricing, product mix and supply growth while maintaining strong returns.

Micron reported an 81% operating margin in its latest quarter, while highlighting the growing role of high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, in AI infrastructure.

The company plans to increase its US investment commitment to $250 billion, with its first Idaho leading-edge memory fab expected to come online in mid-2027.

The latest gains follow a sharp rebound in memory and semiconductor stocks after a brutal previous session.

Notably, SanDisk, Micron and AMD had surged as much as 23% after Samsung Electronics warned that the memory shortage could persist until 2028.

Samsung said robust AI infrastructure spending and broader adoption of agentic AI are expected to drive demand for server DRAM, eSSDs and HBM, keeping the market undersupplied despite some moderation in mobile and PC demand.

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Micron's shares, however, remain volatile. The stock plunged 29% in July, its worst monthly performance since June 2005.

Micron's latest quarterly revenue jumped 346% to $41.46 billion, beating the $35.3 billion analyst estimate, while earnings of $25.11 per share topped expectations of $20.28 per share.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained bearish, with traders pointing to oil prices, US Treasury yields and inflation as key macro factors for markets in the coming weeks.

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