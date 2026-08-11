Stock Split Alert: This JSW Arm Declares 1:10 Issue; Q1 Earnings Stay Under Pressure

JSW Dulux Ltd. announced a stock split in the ratio 1:10 after declaring its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday.

This means that the company will split one share into ten shares.

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A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. This implies that while the value of stocks that a shareholder has does not change, the number of shares they hold will increase.

The firm will determine the record date for the stock split after securing approval from the shareholders regarding the action.

JSW Dulux Q1 Results

The company's profit saw a 12.4% decline to Rs 79.7 crore, according to its financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the firm on Tuesday. The profit was at Rs 91 crore in the year prior.

The revenue saw a 2.8% downturn to Rs 965 crore, compared to Rs 993 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortiosation) saw a 14.4% decrease to Rs 115 crore, from Rs 134 crore in the preceding fiscal. The Ebitda margin contracted to 11.9% from 13.5%.

JSW Dulux Q1 Results Highlights (YoY)

EBITDA Margin at 11.9% versus 13.5%

EBITDA down 14.4% to Rs. 115 crore versus Rs. 134 crore

Revenue down 2.8% to Rs. 965 crore versus Rs. 993 crore

Net Profit down 12.4% to Rs. 79.7 crore versus Rs. 91 crore

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JSW Dulux Share Price Movement

Share price of JSW Dulux saw a 3.10% uptick to trade at Rs 3,150, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.46% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

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