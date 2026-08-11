Fitch Retains India's Rating At 'BBB-'; Robust Growth Offsets Energy Shock, Fiscal Risks

Global rating agency Fitch has affirmed India's sovereign credit rating at 'BBB-', maintaining a steady stance despite the unprecedented energy shock triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Fitch, which has held India at this rating tier since 2006, noted that the country's robust economic expansion, macroeconomic stability, and improving policy credibility are effectively countering near-term geoeconomic headwinds and persistently weak fiscal metrics.

While the escalating US-Iran tensions have severely disrupted global energy supplies, sparked foreign capital outflows, and dragged the rupee to record lows, Fitch does not foresee a durable risk to India's growth trajectory. The agency projects the Indian economy to grow at 6.4% in real terms for the financial year 2026-27.

Although this marks a moderation from the aggressive average growth seen over the last three years—including a 7.8% expansion in the January-March quarter—it remains significantly higher than the median of its rating peers. Providing a strong buffer against external vulnerabilities, India's finances remain formidable, with foreign exchange reserves projected to swell to $733 billion by the end of FY27.

ALSO READ: 'Unfair To India': Piyush Goyal Says Moody's, Fitch Missed Nation's Growth Story; Backs CareEdge Rating

India's inflation appears well-anchored, with retail inflation inching up to 4.38% in June, marginally above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4%. Fitch acknowledged that the government's fiscal interventions have largely contained the direct pass-through of high energy costs to consumers. However, the cascading second-round effects of elevated oil prices and potential El Nino disruptions have prompted the agency to anticipate a 25-basis-point rate hike by the central bank later this year.

Despite the growth comfort, India's sovereign rating remains constrained by elevated government debt and lagging structural indicators, including GDP per capita and governance metrics. Fitch estimates India's general government debt to stand at 84.4% of the gross domestic product in FY26, substantially higher than the 57% median for the 'BBB' category. Assuming a nominal GDP growth of 10.5% over the medium term, the agency expects this debt burden to scale down slowly to approximately 79% by FY31.

On the political front, Fitch highlighted that further electoral gains for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in state elections would bolster policy implementation. However, it cautioned that rising youth unemployment could trigger populist pressures. Pointing to recent protests over leaked medical entrance exams, the agency warned that growing anxiety over employment opportunities risks escalating fiscal spending pressures over time.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.