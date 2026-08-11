Gulf Of Oman Flashpoint: UKMTO Reports Incident Involving Tanker, Military Forces

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday it had received a report of an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman.

In its advisory, UKMTO said the incident was reported by the vessel's master at 0715 UTC on August 11. It did not provide further details on the nature of the incident or identify the tanker or military forces involved.

"UKMTO have received a report of an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman," the maritime security agency said in its advisory.

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UKMTO said authorities were aware of the incident and that relevant investigations were ongoing.

"Vessels are advised to consider the latest maritime security information and maintain awareness of the evolving operational environment," it added.

The incident comes amid heightened maritime security concerns in the Gulf region, with vessels operating in the area being advised to closely monitor developments and assess the evolving security environment.

UKMTO, which provides maritime security information to commercial shipping, issued the advisory as 109-26, with the report dated August 11.

Meanwhile, Oil prices climbed more than 2% to their highest levels in over a week as hopes of a US-Iran agreement to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz weakened after US President Donald Trump demanded compensation from Tehran.

According to an Al-Jazeera report, Brent crude futures rose $1.73, or 1.97%, to $89.45 a barrel by 0833 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.91, or 2.33%, to $84.04 a barrel. Both benchmarks touched their highest levels since July 31.

Oil prices extended gains after both contracts surged more than 5% on Monday, following Trump's response to Iran's conditions for a potential peace deal.

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Trump demanded that Iran pay compensation for people killed in wars, attacks and protests, a move that could further complicate efforts to secure an agreement and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Later on Tuesday, Trump said the US had control of the Strait of Hormuz and had swept the key oil shipping route for Iranian mines.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical transit route for global energy supplies, making any disruption to shipping through the waterway a key risk for crude markets.

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