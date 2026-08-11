'Addiction To Sanctions': Iran Mocks Trump Admin Over 'Suffocating' Remarks, Calls US 'Incapable' Of Diplomacy

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has mocked the Trump administration over US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's boast of "suffocating" Iran through economic sanctions.

He called Washington's approach a symptom of its "compulsive addiction" to punitive measures rather than diplomacy.

"The US Secretary of the Treasury has boasted of 'suffocating' Iran through economic sanctions," Baqaei wrote in a post on X.

"Beyond its sheer pathos, the claim is a stark testament to America's compulsive addiction to sanctions. Whenever Washington proves itself incapable of pursuing diplomacy, it retreats into sanctions; and whenever those sanctions fail to produce results, it simply increases the dose," Baqaei said.

"This is no longer 'policy'—it is 'habit'; and more dangerously still, it is an addiction that has displaced thought itself. Iran has demonstrated over decades that it will not be strangled by these exhausted refrains. The real risk is that American politicians, clinging to this bad habit, will instead strangle their own remaining chances of a less humiliating exit from a crisis of their own making," he added.

Baqaei's remarks refer to comments Bessent made on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures", where the Treasury Secretary said Washington was "suffocating the regime" through a combination of frozen assets, a naval blockade and escalating financial restrictions under what he termed "Operation Economic Fury".

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Bessent had said Iran was "not able to pay their soldiers" and described the campaign as "a real economic blockade", adding that officials were tracking down IRGC-linked offshore funds to preserve for the Iranian people once the conflict ends.

The exchange comes amid a broader standoff between Washington and Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the US having maintained a naval blockade on Iranian ports since April, and Iran insisting it will not reopen the waterway fully until the blockade is lifted, US forces withdraw and Washington agrees to pay reparations for war damage.

Baqaei's post follows the Treasury Department's sanctioning of individuals and firms accused of helping Iran's Shahr Bank move funds clandestinely, part of Washington's sustained campaign of financial pressure on Tehran since the conflict began in February.

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