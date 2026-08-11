Ajay Devgn To Make TV Debut As 'Crime Patrol' Host, Replaces Anup Soni

Ajay Devgn is set to become the new host of Crime Patrol. The actor will replace Anup Soni, who has been closely associated with the crime show for several years. The new season, titled Crime Patrol 2026 – Crime Ka Current Season, will premiere on August 31.

Ajay Devgn Announces His TV Return

Devgn announced his association with the show by sharing its teaser on Instagram on Monday. In the promo, he warns that the person behind a crime is not always a stranger. “In many cases today, the culprit is someone you know,” he says.

He adds that the new season will feature cases that “shook the country” and aims to make viewers more aware of the dangers around them. “This is not to scare you, but to make you aware,” Devgn says before concluding, “This time, I will be with you.”

According to a source quoted by IANS, Devgn's future episodes will depend on the audience response and the show's ratings.

"Ajay Devgn has currently shot for 15 episodes. Whether he will continue with the rest of the series depends upon the audience's reaction and the numbers," the source said.

Actor Rajesh Tailang will also be part of the new season and is expected to host some episodes. The exact number of episodes he will handle has not been decided yet.

From Anup Soni To Ajay Devgn

Anup Soni has hosted the show for many years and became strongly associated with its presentation. However, several other actors have also hosted the series, including Diwakar Pundir, Shakti Anand, Sakshi Tanwar, Sonali Kulkarni, Sanjeev Tyagi and Ashutosh Rana.

Devgn's entry into the show comes as no surprise given his history of playing police and law-enforcement characters. He has played police officers in films such as Gangaajal and Singham, while Drishyam also featured him in a crime-related story.

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About Crime Patrol

Crime Patrol first aired on Sony TV in 2003. Created by Subramanian S Iyer, the show has completed nine seasons and nearly 2,100 episodes. It features dramatised stories based on criminal cases and also gives viewers tips on staying alert and preventing crime.

The show returned in 2010 as a daily series with Soni and Sakshi Tanwar as hosts. After the season failed to get the expected ratings, its format was changed. The fourth season began in 2011 and helped the show regain its popularity.

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