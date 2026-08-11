Gland Pharma Share Price Surges Nearly 10% In Trade: What's Driving The Rally?

Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. are soaring in trade today, after the company reported a strong performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with consolidated net profit rising 47% year-on-year to Rs 317 crore, compared with Rs 216 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 19.6% year on year to Rs 1,800 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 1,506 crore a year earlier, indicating continued growth across the company's business segments.

Gland Pharma shares soared as much as 9.80% in early trade before dropping a little to trade 7.9% higher.

This also prompted Jefferies to upgrade the stock to Buy and more than double its target price. Goldman Sachs also raised its target, although it retained a Sell rating, pointing to valuation concerns.

Jefferies upgraded Gland Pharma to Buy from Hold and raised its target price to Rs 3,350 from Rs 2,080, saying the company's key challenges are "largely behind" it. The brokerage highlighted 32% year-on-year growth in the US market and said management now sees FY27 growth potentially reaching 15% in constant currency, compared with its earlier guidance of 12-13%.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, maintained its Sell rating but raised its target price to Rs 2,125 from Rs 1,875. It called the margin performance healthy and said the Cenexi turnaround was progressing, although it remains at an early stage. Goldman raised its FY27-29 earnings-per-share estimates by 8-10% to account for the Q1 beat and revised management outlook, but said the stock's valuation keeps it cautious.

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