Ardee Industries IPO Allotment Status Finalised. GMP Signals Strong Listing Of Shares In Stock Market

Ardee Industries IPO Allotment: The bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Ardee Industries Ltd ended with strong demand from investors. As Ardee Industries IPO allotment status has been finalised, focus now shifts towards the listing date.

The mainboard IPO was open for public subscription from August 5 to 7. Ardee Industries IPO allotment date was August 10, and the IPO listing date is August 12.

The company has fixed Ardee Industries IPO allotment status. It will now credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders today, August 11.

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Investors can check Ardee Industries IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Ardee Industries IPO registrar.

Here are steps to check Ardee Industries IPO allotment status online.

Ardee Industries IPO Allotment Status Check BSE

Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Step 2] Select ‘Equity' in the Issue Type

Select ‘Equity' in the Issue Type Step 3] Choose ‘Ardee Industries Limited' in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Choose ‘Ardee Industries Limited' in the Issue Name dropdown menu Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Enter either Application No. or PAN Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot' and click on ‘Search'

Ardee Industries IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Ardee Industries IPO Allotment Status Check NSE

Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids'

Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids' Step 3] Choose ‘Ardee Industries Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Choose ‘Ardee Industries Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown menu Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Enter your PAN and Application Number Step 5] Click on Submit.

Ardee Industries IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ardee Industries IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies

Step 1] Visit IPO registrar's website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Visit IPO registrar's website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Step 2] Choose ‘Ardee Industries Limited' in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Choose ‘Ardee Industries Limited' in the Select IPO dropdown menu Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Enter the details as per the option selected Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Ardee Industries IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today

Ardee Industries IPO grey market premium signals a strong debut of shares in the Indian stock market. According to websites tracking the grey market, Ardee Industries IPO GMP is Rs 14.5 per share.

Ardee Industries IPO GMP today indicates that the estimated listing price of the stock would be Rs 67.5 apiece, which is at a 27.36% premium to the issue price of Rs 53 per share.

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Ardee Industries IPO Subscription Status

Ardee Industries IPO was subscribed by a massive 133.66 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 45.71 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 255.24 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 197.77 times subscription.

Ardee Industries IPO Key Details

The public issue was open for bidding from August 5 to August 7. Ardee Industries IPO allotment status was finalised on August 10, and the Ardee Industries IPO listing date is August 12. Ardee Industries shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Ardee Industries IPO price band was set at Rs 50 – Rs 53 per share. The company raised Rs 425.87 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 6.04 crore equity shares worth Rs 320 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2 crore shares aggregating to Rs 105.87 crore.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Ardee Industries IPO registrar.

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