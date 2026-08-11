Zee Entertainment Q1 Earnings Miss Triggers Rating Downgrade, Target Price Cut By ICICI Securities

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is in focus after ICICI Securities downgraded the stock to Add from Buy following its Q1 FY27 results and cut the target price to Rs 105 from Rs 120.

The revised target implies around 12% upside from the report's cited market price of Rs 94.

The brokerage flagged persistent weakness in advertising revenue and an earnings miss as key concerns, even as subscription revenue remained strong and ZEE5 delivered another profitable quarter.

Zee's consolidated revenue grew 4.5% YoY to Rs 1,910 crore, with revenue growth in subscription offsetting continued ad weakness. Ad revenue shrank 11.5% YoY to Rs 670 crore, constrained by West Asia-led advertiser caution, although management flagged green shoots in Jun'26 post the FIFA rights win.

ALSO READ: From Info Edge, Kolte-Patil To Gopal Snacks, Star Cement: HDFC Securities Bullish On Eight Stocks After Q1; Maintains Reduce On Greenlam — Details Inside

Subscription revenue grew 15.8% YoY to Rs 1,140 crore, led by ZEE5 and linear TV. Ebitda turned positive at Rs 78.9 crore (4.1% margin vs a loss in Q4 FY26), with consolidated profit of Rs 74.3 crore.

Zee also entered sports via FIFA rights (till 2034). Earnings miss and recent regulatory challenges may dampen investor confidence. However, upside from the FIFA World Cup 2026 could be a near-term trigger.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Isec Zee Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.