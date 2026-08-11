KPR Mill, Shaily Engineering, Fusion Finance — Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Target Prices After Q1 Results

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Motilal Oswal Report

Fusion Finance, KPR Mill and Shaily Engineering Plastics may remain in focus as Motilal Oswal Financial Services' reviews latest round of Q1 FY27, with the brokerage backing textile and engineering plays while remaining cautious on the microfinance lender amid asset-quality concerns.

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Fusion Finance:

Motilal Oswal has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Fusion Finance with a target price of Rs 260, implying a potential upside of 27%.

Fusion delivered a steady Q1 FY27 performance, marked by healthier portfolio quality and operating metrics. Stronger underwriting and collections supported credit cost moderation, while higher yields and improving growth momentum provide a favorable backdrop for sustained earnings growth.

Overall, FY27 has started on a stronger footing, with the business positioned for a healthy growth trajectory and improving profitability ahead.

KPR Mill:

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Neutral rating on KPR Mill with a target price of Rs 1,200, implying a potential upside of 10% from the current levels.

Motilal Oswal believes the textile manufacturer is well-positioned to benefit from its leadership in the Indian textile and apparel industry, supported by the largest garmenting capacity among listed peers.

The brokerage models a revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGR of 13%, 20%, and 20%, respectively, over FY26-28, fueled by growth in the garment portfolio.

Motilal Oswal believe the current valuation already factors in low- to mid-teen growth, leaving limited upside at the CMP.

Shaily Engineering Plastics:

Motilal Oswal has maintained its Buy rating on Shaily Engineering with a target price of Rs 4,074 implying a potential upside of 21% from the current levels.

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Mosl Fusion Finance Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Shaily Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Kpr Mill Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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