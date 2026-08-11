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KPR Mill, Shaily Engineering, Fusion Finance — Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Target Prices After Q1 Results

Motilal Oswal has maintained its Buy rating on Shaily Engineering with a target price of Rs 4,074 implying a potential upside of 21% from the current levels.

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KPR Mill, Shaily Engineering, Fusion Finance — Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Target Prices After Q1 Results
Fusion Finance, KPR Mill and Shaily Engineering Plastics may remain in focus after their june-quarter earnings.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd
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Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.
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KPR Mill Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Fusion Finance, KPR Mill and Shaily Engineering Plastics may remain in focus as Motilal Oswal Financial Services' reviews latest round of Q1 FY27, with the brokerage backing textile and engineering plays while remaining cautious on the microfinance lender amid asset-quality concerns. 

ALSO READ: Fine Organic, Cello World, Ellenbarrie Q1 Review — Check Motilal Oswal's New Target Prices, Ratings, Upside

Fusion Finance:

Motilal Oswal has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Fusion Finance with a target price of Rs 260, implying a potential upside of 27%.

Fusion delivered a steady Q1 FY27 performance, marked by healthier portfolio quality and operating metrics. Stronger underwriting and collections supported credit cost moderation, while higher yields and improving growth momentum provide a favorable backdrop for sustained earnings growth.

Overall, FY27 has started on a stronger footing, with the business positioned for a healthy growth trajectory and improving profitability ahead.

KPR Mill:

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Neutral rating on KPR Mill with a target price of Rs 1,200, implying a potential upside of 10% from the current levels.

Motilal Oswal believes the textile manufacturer is well-positioned to benefit from its leadership in the Indian textile and apparel industry, supported by the largest garmenting capacity among listed peers.

The brokerage models a revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGR of 13%, 20%, and 20%, respectively, over FY26-28, fueled by growth in the garment portfolio.

Motilal Oswal believe the current valuation already factors in low- to mid-teen growth, leaving limited upside at the CMP. 

Shaily Engineering Plastics:

Motilal Oswal has maintained its Buy rating on Shaily Engineering with a target price of Rs 4,074 implying a potential upside of 21% from the current levels.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Fusion Finance Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Shaily Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Kpr Mill Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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