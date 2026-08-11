July AMFI Data: MF Industry Bounces Back As Debt Funds Lead Charge, Active Equity Inflow Dips

Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 24,697.39 crore in July, compared to Rs 28,973.41 crore in June, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. May has been the lowest monthly equity inflow recorded so far in 2026. Overall industry inflows stood at Rs 2.35 lakh crore versus outlows of Rs 52,948.78 in June.

Inflows across equity categories showed a dip relative to the previous month, with smallcap funds leading the movement.

Active Equity Funds

Large-cap funds recorded an outflow of Rs 1,321.69 crore in July, compared to Rs 2,067.48 crore in June. The mid-cap category saw inflows of Rs 6,192.31 crore, higher than Rs 6,090.17 crore in June.

Small-cap funds registered net inflows of Rs 7,767.50 crore, versus Rs 5,601.96 crore in the previous month. Flexi-cap funds reported inflows of Rs 4,709.08 crore, compared with Rs 5,231.31 crore in June. Inflows into sectoral and thematic funds came in at Rs 1,328.27 crore, against Rs 1,469.26 crore in June.

Debt Funds

Debt funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in July, compared with a net outflow of Rs 1.09 lakh crore in June.

Overnight funds saw inflows of Rs 40,412.55 crore, after recording outflows of Rs 10,579.58 crore in June. Liquid funds posted outflows of Rs 1.19 lakh crore, compared with outflows of Rs 42,293.29 crore in June.

Hybrid and Passive Funds

Hybrid schemes saw inflows of Rs 11,490.56 crore in July, compared with inflows of Rs 12,892.76 crore in June.

Arbitrage funds recorded Rs 6,502.44 crore in inflows, after inflows of Rs 5,799 crore in June.

Gold ETFs witnessed inflows of Rs 1,558.75 crore, compared to inflows of Rs 3,443.23 crore in the previous month.

SIP Contribution

SIP contribution for July stood at Rs 31,961 crore, a marginal rise from Rs 31,781 crore in June. The figure marked the sixth consecutive month in which SIP inflows held above or close to the Rs 31,000 crore mark.

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