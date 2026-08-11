Gold ETFs See 55% MoM Fall In July Inflows: AMFI Data

Inflows into gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) slowed sharply in the month of July 2026, according to the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Gold ETFs received net inflows of Rs 1,559 crore last month, lower by nearly 55% from Rs 3,443 crore in June.

AMFI data shows that inflows into Gold ETFs remained positive for a second consecutive month after witnessing net outflows in May. Gold ETFs had recorded net outflows of Rs 725 crore in May.

Thus, Gold ETFs have sustained positive inflows for two consecutive months following May's single-month profit-booking episode.

ALSO READ: July AMFI Data: MF Industry Bounces Back As Debt Funds Lead Charge, Active Equity Inflow Dips

Meanwhile, in the equity segment, actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 24,697.39 crore in July, compared to Rs 28,973.41 crore in June.

Overall industry inflows stood at Rs 2.35 lakh crore versus outflows of Rs 52,948.78 in June.

ALSO READ: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.