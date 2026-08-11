Technocraft Ventures IPO Sees 18.53 Times Subscription On Day 3; NII Demand Strongest

Infrastructure company Technocraft Ventures Ltd.'s IPO subscription will conclude today, August 11, 2026. It has fixed a price band of Rs 200-212 per share for the issue. The Noida-headquartered company allotted 35.63 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 212 apiece, the upper end of the IPO price band, according to its statement.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 95.05 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 23.76 lakh shares by promoter Kartikey Constructions. At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size works out to about Rs 251.88 crore.

The company had raised Rs 75.55 crore from anchor investors, a day before the launch of its Rs 252-crore initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription. Anchor investors are LRSD Securities Private Limited, Vikasa India EIF 1 Fund, Nakshatra Bharat Vantage Fund and Venus Investments VCC.

Khambatta Securities is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar. The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Infrastructure company Technocraft Ventures' initial public offering received 4.73 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Monday. The IPO got bids for 3,93,45,600 shares against 83,17,190 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The non-institutional investors portion received 6.47 times subscription. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.50 times and the quota for retail investors 4.12 times.

Technocraft Ventures Ltd. IPO Subscription Status

The Technocraft Ventures Ltd. IPO has been booked 18.53 times as of Day 3 at 2:00 pm. The IPO is already oversubscribed

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 10.24 times

Non Institutional Investors: 35.78 times

Retail Individual Investors: 15.87 times

Employee Reserved: 0.08 times

Technocraft Ventures IPO last GMP is Rs 25, last updated Aug 11, 11:59 am. With the upper price band of Rs 212.00, Technocraft Ventures IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 237. The expected percentage gain per share is 11.79%, as per Investorgain.

Technocraft Ventures Ltd. Financials

Technocraft Ventures' revenue from operations rose to Rs 344.99 crore in FY26 from Rs 279.56 crore in the preceding financial year, while its profit after tax increased to Rs 43.32 crore from Rs 28.20 crore.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 150 crore will be used to fund the company's working capital requirements, while the remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes and offer-related expenses.

As of July 15, 2026, the company's order book stood at Rs 1,320.73 crore, comprising 19 projects.

About The Company

Incorporated in 1998, Technocraft Ventures is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company engaged in public infrastructure projects.

Its operations span water and wastewater infrastructure, roads and highways, electrical transmission, urban infrastructure, and operation and maintenance of public utilities..

The company primarily executes projects for state governments and government agencies across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Delhi, and has expanded its presence to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

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