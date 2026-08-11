Triveni Turbine Share Price Falls 5% After Q1 Net Profit Declines 22%

Shares of Triveni Turbine fell around 5% in early trade during Tuesday's trading session after the company reported a 22% year-on-year decline in net profit for the June quarter.

Investors are tracking the sharp pressure on profitability despite double-digit revenue growth during the quarter.

The stock is trading at Rs 605.75 apiece on NSE around 9.53 am, losing over 31 points since its previous close at Rs 636.75.

Triveni Turbine Q1 Profit Falls 22%

Triveni Turbine reported a net profit of Rs 51 crore for the quarter, down 22% from Rs 65 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 19% year-on-year to Rs 443 crore from Rs 371 crore. The divergence between revenue growth and profit performance points to pressure on operating profitability during the quarter.

The company's Ebitda declined 30% year-on-year to Rs 52 crore from Rs 74 crore.

This was accompanied by a significant contraction in operating margin. Triveni Turbine's Ebitda margin stood at 11.6% in the June quarter, compared with 19.9% in the corresponding quarter last year. This represents a decline of 830 basis points year-on-year.

The sharp compression in Ebitda margin was a key factor behind the decline in net profit despite the 19% growth in revenue.

Also Read: Q1 Results Updates: Vodafone Idea Swings To Net Loss, Zee Entertainment Profit Falls 47%

Triveni Turbine Shares Under Pressure

The weaker earnings performance weighed on Triveni Turbine shares, with the stock falling around 5% during Tuesday's session.

For investors, the key focus will be on whether the company can sustain its revenue growth while recovering operating margins in the coming quarters. The sharp decline in Ebitda and margin highlights the pressure on profitability that the company will need to address even as topline growth remains strong.

Despite today's fall, the stock has been up over 13% in 2026 and gained around 17% over a year.

Currently, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 60.23 times, and commands a market cap of Rs 19,359.8 crore as of the end of the last trading session.

Also Read: Zee Entertainment Share Price Falls Over 4% As Q1 Bottom-Line Nearly Halves

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