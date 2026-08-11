Zee Entertainment Share Price Falls Over 4% As Q1 Bottom-Line Nearly Halves

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s stock fell 4.7% in early trade on Tuesday to a low of Rs 90 on the NSE. The decline came after the company's net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 plunged 47% to Rs 76 crore. The firm's profit was at Rs 144 crore in the preceding fiscal

As of 11 a.m., the shares pared some losses to trade 1.35% lower at Rs 93.15 apiece, compared to a 0.34% decline in the Nifty index.

The company's revenue saw 4.5% uptick to Rs 1,908 crore, from the preceding fiscal's Rs 1,825 crore. The ad revenue saw a 12% decline to Rs 671 crore from Rs 759 crore on a year-on-year basis. The company's subscription revenue increased 16% year-on-year to Rs 1,137 crore.

The firm's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 58% downturn to trade at Rs 101 crore, from Rs 239 in the year prior. The Ebitda margin contracted to 5.3% from 13.1% on a year-on-year basis

Share Price History

Zee's stock has risen 3.16% year-to-date, but fallen 18% in the last 12 months. The share price reached an all time intra-day high on Sept. 14, 2021 after it surged 45%. It clocked its steepest single-day fall on Jan 23, 2024 after plunging 34%.

Out of the 15 analysts tracking the company on bloomberg, seven suggest buying its stock, two have a sell call, while six recommend holding it.

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