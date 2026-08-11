Cigarette Stock In Focus: Godfrey Phillips Share Price Slips 2% In Trade

Shares of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India fell as much as 2% on Tuesday to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,244.05 apiece on the BSE.

At 9:48 am, the stock was trading at the day's low of Rs 2,244.05. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.5% at 78,140.

Turns Ex-Dividend Today

Godfrey Phillips India shares turned ex-dividend on Tuesday. The company had earlier declared a final dividend of Rs 33 per share, with August 11 also serving as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

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Investors whose names appear in the company's register at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The dividend payment is scheduled for September 23.

On the volumes front, around 7,362 shares worth Rs 1.65 crore had changed hands on the BSE at the time of publishing. On the NSE, about 0.79 lakh shares worth Rs 17.78 crore had been traded.

Financially, Godfrey Phillips India reported a 44.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 198 crore for Q1FY27, compared with Rs 356 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1FY26).

Topline, or revenue declined 19% to Rs 1,206 crore from Rs 1,486 crore, while EBITDA fell 46.2% to Rs 182 crore from Rs 338 crore.

EBITDA margin also contracted to 15.1% from 22.7% a year ago.

Godfrey Phillips India is one of India's leading cigarette and tobacco companies. The company manufactures and markets cigarettes across multiple segments of the Indian market. It is also engaged in the manufacturing and sale of tobacco products and related businesses.

The company has a portfolio spanning cigarettes and other tobacco products, with a presence across the country.

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