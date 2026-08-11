NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip To Be OUT Today; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip today, August 11. The exam city slip will inform candidates about the city allotted to them for the postgraduate medical entrance examination.

Candidates who have successfully registered for NEET PG 2026 will be able to check their allotted test city through the official NBEMS website using their login credentials. The city intimation slip is an advance information document that will help candidates plan their travel and accommodation ahead of the examination.

According to the official NBEMS schedule, NEET PG 2026 will be conducted at the end of this month at examination centres across the country. The application window was open from July 1 to July 21, while the result is scheduled to be declared by September 30.

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Direct Link

The direct link to access the NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip will be made available here -> NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Direct Link

How To Download NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip?

Once the link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to download their exam city slip:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Open the NEET PG 2026 section.

Step 3: Click on the link for the NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 5: Submit the details to view the allotted examination city.

Step 6: Download and save the city slip for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the information displayed on the slip after downloading it.

Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Overhauled: Single Shift, Fewer Questions And Tighter Security

Details Mentioned On The NEET PG City Slip

The city slip will provide important information such as:

Candidate's name

Application number

Roll number

Allotted exam city

Exam date

The city slip should not be confused with the admit card. It will indicate the allotted examination city, while the admit card will contain the detailed examination centre address and other reporting instructions.

Also Read: BPSC Prelims 2026: Viral Exam Schedule Is Fake, Bihar Commission Issues Clarification

NEET PG 2026: Seat Allocation

India currently has 86,360 postgraduate medical seats across the country for the 2026-27 academic year. Karnataka has the highest number of postgraduate medical seats, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka: 10,092 seats (2,805 govt. and 7,287 private)

Maharashtra: 9,216 seats (4,277 govt. and 4,939 private)

Tamil Nadu: 8,023 seats (3,030 govt. and 4,993 private)

Uttar Pradesh: 7,437 seats (3,568 govt. and 3,869 private)

Telangana: 5,248 seats available

Andhra Pradesh: 4,782 seats available

NEET PG 2026: Exam Date And Pattern

The NEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026, in computer-based mode at several examination centres across the country. The examination will consist of 180 questions and will be conducted in five timed sections, with a total duration of 3.5 hours.

The admit card is scheduled to be issued separately on August 27, giving candidates the exact examination centre details and other instructions.

Candidates should check the official NBEMS website for the activation of the city slip and subsequent admit card download link. NBEMS has also advised candidates to rely only on its official website for examination-related updates.

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