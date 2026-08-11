Fine Organic, Cello World, Ellenbarrie Q1 Review — Check Motilal Oswal's New Target Prices, Ratings, Upside

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Motilal Oswal Report

Fine Organic Industries, Cello World and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases have come under brokerage spotlight following their June-quarter earnings, with Motilal Oswal Financial Services identifying distinct growth drivers across specialty chemicals, consumer products and industrial gases while maintaining a constructive medium-term outlook on the stocks.

Brokerage commentary suggests that while near-term challenges persist in certain segments, all three companies remain well positioned to capitalise on industry-specific opportunities, ranging from export recovery and premiumisation to capacity expansion and rising industrial demand.

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Fine Organic Industries:

Motilal Oswal maintained its Sell rating on the specialty chemicals company with a target price of Rs 4,510. The brokerage sees 10% downside from the current levels of Rs 5,028.

Cello World:

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 480, implying a potential upside of about 33% from the current market price of Rs 360. The brokerage remains positive despite near-term pressure from subdued demand and elevated input costs, citing recovery in steelware and glassware utilisation, growth in the writing instruments business, and improving margins over the medium term as key catalysts.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases:

Motilal Oswal has maintained its Buy rating and retained its target price at Rs 380, indicating a potential upside of about 29% from the current market price of Rs 296. The brokerage has also raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 10% and 7%, respectively, following a strong Q1 performance. Motilal Oswal expects growth to be driven by capacity expansion, improving operating leverage, healthy industrial demand, and higher utilisation at newly commissioned plants.

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Mosl Cello Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Ellen Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Fine Organic Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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