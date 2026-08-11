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Fine Organic, Cello World, Ellenbarrie Q1 Review — Check Motilal Oswal's New Target Prices, Ratings, Upside

Brokerage commentary suggests that while near-term challenges persist in certain segments, all three companies remain well positioned to capitalise on industry-specific opportunities, ranging from export recovery and premiumisation to capacity expansion and rising industrial demand.

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Fine Organic, Cello World, Ellenbarrie Q1 Review — Check Motilal Oswal's New Target Prices, Ratings, Upside
Fine Organic Industries, Cello World and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases have come under brokerage spotlight following their June-quarter earnings.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
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Cello World Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Fine Organic Industries, Cello World and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases have come under brokerage spotlight following their June-quarter earnings, with Motilal Oswal Financial Services identifying distinct growth drivers across specialty chemicals, consumer products and industrial gases while maintaining a constructive medium-term outlook on the stocks.

Brokerage commentary suggests that while near-term challenges persist in certain segments, all three companies remain well positioned to capitalise on industry-specific opportunities, ranging from export recovery and premiumisation to capacity expansion and rising industrial demand.

ALSO READ: Zee Entertainment Q1 Earnings Miss Triggers Rating Downgrade, Target Price Cut By ICICI Securities

Fine Organic Industries:

Motilal Oswal maintained its Sell rating on the specialty chemicals company with a target price of Rs 4,510.  The brokerage sees 10% downside from the current levels of Rs 5,028.

Cello World:

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 480, implying a potential upside of about 33% from the current market price of Rs 360. The brokerage remains positive despite near-term pressure from subdued demand and elevated input costs, citing recovery in steelware and glassware utilisation, growth in the writing instruments business, and improving margins over the medium term as key catalysts.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases:

Motilal Oswal has maintained its Buy rating and retained its target price at Rs 380, indicating a potential upside of about 29% from the current market price of Rs 296. The brokerage has also raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 10% and 7%, respectively, following a strong Q1 performance. Motilal Oswal expects growth to be driven by capacity expansion, improving operating leverage, healthy industrial demand, and higher utilisation at newly commissioned plants.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Cello Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Ellen Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Fine Organic Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

 

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